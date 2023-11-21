Shruti Haasan is a true icon of versatility in the glitzy tinsel town. Be it Bollywood or Hollywood, the talented actress and singer never leaves us in awe! Recently, Shruti posted a couple of her stunning photos wherein she looked stunning in a fitted black cut-out gown. The mesmerising gown boasts exquisite ruched-up detailing and sheer mesh covering, adding a touch of glamour and sensuality to her look. The Bollywood beauty dropped images on her Instagram handle, and we couldn't help but gush over her beautiful pictures. Shruti Haasan's impeccable fashion sense always sets her apart; This look is no exception. With her alluring style and charisma, she effortlessly manages to steal the spotlight, leaving everyone spellbound. Bohag Bihu 2022 Fashion: Shruti Haasan Gives Major Festive Style Goals in Traditional Assamese Saree (View Pics & Video).

Shruti Haasan Looks Stunning In Black Gown:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shruti Haasan (@shrutzhaasan)

