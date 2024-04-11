Samantha Ruth Prabhu flaunted her bold style on Instagram, showcasing skin in a sleek black pantsuit sans shirt. With confidence, she declared, "It’s fashion baby (black heart emoji)" alongside the striking photos. Complementing her attire with silver accessories, including a watch and rings, she exuded chic elegance. Tamannaah Bhatia joined the admiration with a flurry of fire emojis in the comments. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes Her Fashion Game Notch Higher in Black Bralette Paired With Baggy Coat (See Hot Pics).

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Pics On Insta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

