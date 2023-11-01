Suhana Khan has an exquisite taste in fashion and has always impressed us with her Gen-Z style shenanigans. The star kid supremely understands how to rock a fit along with keeping a tab on trend. Now today, The Archies star, dropped a series of clicks on her Instagram that are 'sexy'. In the pics, she could be seen rocking a corset top paired with thigh-high slit skirt. Not to miss, how she went minimal in the accessories department with only earrings. We also loved her yellow handbag and subtle makeup game. Beautiful and how! Shehnaaz Gill at Jio World Plaza Launch: Fans Go Gaga Over ‘Queen’s’ Ramp Walk at the Star-Studded Event (View Pics & Watch Videos).

Suhana Khan in All-Black Outfit:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

