The much-adored couple, Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, never fail to charm their fans. Recently, they attended a restaurant launch in town, where they effortlessly exuded glamour and style, catching the attention of the paparazzi. Tejasswi looked stunning in an all-denim ensemble, while Karan looked dapper in a white coat paired with trousers. As the video of the couple posing together surfaced, their fans couldn't contain their excitement. Heartfelt comments like 'cuties,' 'couple goals,' and 'beautiful couple' flooded social media, expressing the love and admiration for the charming duo. The affectionate bond and impeccable fashion sense of Karan and Tejasswi continue to win the hearts of their fans in tinsel town. Karan Kundrra And Tejasswi Prakash Radiate Love As They Pose Together For Paparazzi (Watch Video).

Check Out The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

