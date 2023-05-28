Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash, the beloved couple of the entertainment industry, recently shared a heartwarming moment that melted hearts everywhere. As they posed together for the paparazzi, their love shone brighter than ever. Their eyes locked, smiles contagious, they exuded a magnetic energy that drew everyone's attention. Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Navina Bole Joins Cast of Karan Kundrra, Reem Shaikh and Gashmeer Mahajani’s Supernatural Show.

Check Out The Video Here: