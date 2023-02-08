Uorfi Javed loves to keep it bold and beautiful. She has always managed to grab netizens’ attention and how! From sporting skimpy bikini to other outrageous outfits and going semi-nude, Uorfi’s sartorial choices have been talk of the town. In the latest Insta post, the actress has put her curves on display in skin-hugging black bodysuit. Her makeup is chic and her top knot bun gives her a stylish look. Uorfi Javed Spotted at Santacruz in Full Denim Outfit With Jeans Designed As Jacket (View Pics).

Uorfi Javed In Sexy Bodysuit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)