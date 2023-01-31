Urfi Javed was spotted in Santacruz with quite the head turning denim outfit. She managed to turn what was probably an old pair of jeans, into a trendy jacket, while still keeping the style and look of the jeans the same. She paired her outfit with bold red earrings and a high top bun. Uorfi Javed Has 'Mad Respect' for Kangana Ranaut After Latter Uses 'Mahadevi Akka's Tale to Support Uorfi's Bold Outfit Choices (View Tweets)

Uorfi Javed in Santacruz

