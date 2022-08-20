Urfi Javed is back with a new fashion miracle, but this time she churned out something uniquely different. As the Bigg Boss OTT star posed in a DIY outfit which comprises of a bikini top and skirt made completely out of stones. Giving a befitting reply to trolls who say, 'Isko patthar se maarna chahiye," once again she impresses with her confidence and style. Urfi Javed Goes Topless AGAIN, Actress Leaves Little to The Imagination in New Set of Raunchy Photos!

Urfi Javed:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)