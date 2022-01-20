Urfi Javed always does what she's best known for, and recent pictures of the Television actress is the prove. She donned a floral-printed saree paired with a bizarre blouse. The front-cut out blouse in the images gets all our attention. Sexy and bold is the word for her!

Check Out The Pictures Below:

Stunning!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

That Cut Deep and Sexy!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Rock It Girl!

Urfi Javed (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)