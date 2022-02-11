Urfi Javed has managed to make a place in showbiz due to her bold fashion. From wearing bodycon dresses to pantsuits, she has tried it all. Now, today, the Bigg Boss OTT star was clicked in a pink outfit that flashed her assets and curvy body. However, to be honest, her latest style attempt was a flop show as her attire was simply hideous. Right from the ill-fitting to the knot details at the wrong place, her piece is a fashion disaster. Maybe better luck next time, girl.

Watch Urfi Javed's Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)