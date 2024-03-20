For a recent outing, actor Varun Dhawan put his best fashion foot forward in an all-brown ensemble. The actor looked dapper and strikingly sharp in the suit. His style featured a knitted gingerbread brown tee with dark brown trousers and a matching suit. He paired his look with stylish black shoes. He accessorised his look with black sunglasses and a silver bracelet, adding a touch of edgy elegance to his look. He completed the ensemble with a neat side-parted hairstyle. Varun Dhawan Birthday: Let's Raid His Dapper Wardrobe, One Outfit at a Time.

View Varun Dhawan’s Pics Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)