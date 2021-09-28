Another beauty who set hearts racing at the recently concluded Iconic Gold Awards 2021 was Hina Khan. The 33-year-old Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star ditched quintessential gown look for a modern silhouette – a pantsuit. It was a satin emerald green suit by Raw Mango that oozed chic glam. What we love about Hina’s look is that it’s powerful yet not compromising on femininity. The dainty gold jewellery adds to her charm.

View this post on Instagram

