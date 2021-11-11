Hollywood beauty Zendaya continued her fashionable run at red carpets when she stepped out in a bespoke Vera Wang ensemble to attend CFDA Awards 2021. The 25-year-old Dune star wore a crimson silk faille two-piece ensemble comprising a narrow skirt with an asymmetric hand draped bubble waist and bandeau bra. The actor who became the youngest recipient of the CFDA's Fashion Icon award complemented Vera Wang Haute with gorgeous long braids and diamond jewellery. She was styled by Law Roach.

View Zendaya Walk The Red Carpet in Vera Wang

Zendaya's Stylist Got Her Back

Meet The Newly Crowned CFDA Fashion Icon

