How's your April going? As the fourth month of the year is going on we have upon us plenty of festivities and events to remember and celebrate. As we start off April 12, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days and birth and death anniversaries including Equal Pay Day, Cosmonautics Day, Yuri's Night, International Day of Human Space Flight & National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals and more falling on today's calendar date:

List of April 12, 2021, Holidays, Festivals and Events in Today's Calendar

Equal Pay Day

Cosmonautics Day

Yuri's Night

International Day of Human Space Flight

National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

