A very happy April to you, even though the month is almost about to end! As the fourth month of the year is going on, it brings for us quite some events to remember and celebrate. Today is just another day that marks amazing festivals and events. As we kickstart April 27, here are various holy festivities, food days, remembrance days, and birth and death anniversaries including King's Day (The Netherlands), Freedom Day 2021 in South Africa, National Prime Rib Day, World Tapir Day, Chaitra Purnima, Chitra Pournami, and Hanuman Jayanti amongst others. Check out the list of events, holidays, festivals, and more falling on today's calendar date:

List of April 27, 2021, Holidays, Festivals, and Events in Today's Calendar

King's Day (The Netherlands)

Freedom Day 2021 in South Africa

National Prime Rib Day

World Tapir Day

Chaitra Purnima

Chitra Pournami

Hanuman Jayanti

