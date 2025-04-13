Tensions flared in Guna, Madhya Pradesh, on Saturday, April 12, during a Hanuman Jayanti procession when stone-pelting erupted near the Colonelganj Mosque. According to police, the clash began after provocative sloganeering between two groups, leading to injuries. A disturbing video shows both sides hurling stones at each other. The situation escalated further with road blockades at Jaistambh Chowk, prompting a heavy police presence throughout the city. Six individuals, including five arrested for their involvement, have been charged, with additional forces deployed to maintain control. Guna Man Suicide Video: ‘Distressed’ Husband Ends Life Over Conflict Between Mother and Wife, Says ‘If They Don’t Get Along, You’ll End Up Taking Your Own Life’ in Heartbreaking Last Message.

Stone-Pelting Erupts During Hanuman Jayanti in Guna

मध्यप्रदेश : गुना में हनुमान जयंती जुलूस में बवाल। SP ने कहा– जुलूस जब मस्जिद के पास पहुंचा तो दोनों तरफ से नारेबाजी हुई, इसके बाद पथराव हुआ। एक Video सामने आई है, जिसमें दोनों पक्ष एक–दूसरे पर पथराव कर रहे हैं। BJP पार्षद ओमप्रकाश कुशवाह ने FIR कराई। विक्की खान, अमीन खान,… pic.twitter.com/DMytOt4Uwo — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 13, 2025

Six Arrested After Hanuman Jayanti Clash in Guna

Madhya Pradesh: A road blockade was staged at Jaistambh Chowk in Guna, leading to a tense situation. Heavy police deployment has turned the city into a virtual police camp. Additional forces have been called in, and six people have been booked pic.twitter.com/RKX7GrPkMn — IANS (@ians_india) April 13, 2025

