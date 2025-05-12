Chitra Pournami 2025 is on May 12. The Tamil festival is observed in the month of Chithirai during the full moon day. This festival commemorates Chitragupta, who is the assistant of Lord Yama. The Pournami Tithi on Chitra Pournami 2025 ends at 10:25 PM on May 12, making it an auspicious day for spiritual introspection and seeking the blessings of Chitragupta. To celebrate Chitra Pournami 2025, share these Chitra Pournami 2025 wishes, images, HD wallpapers, messages, quotes and greetings as you honour the auspicious festival.

Chitra Pournami Images

Chitra Pournami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chitra Pournami Wallpapers

Chitra Pournami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Chitra Pournami Images

Chitra Pournami (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)