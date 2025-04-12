In a remarkable turn of events on Hanuman Jayanti, a statue of Lord Hanuman was uncovered during excavation work for a toilet pit in Phoolpur village, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The discovery, which occurred on April 12, coincided with the national celebration of the deity’s birth. A video shared by the news agency IANS shows workers and a police officer cleaning the idol as locals gathered around, chanting slogans in reverence. Hanuman Jayanti 2025: PM Narendra Modi Extends Warm Wishes to the Nation on Lord Hanuman’s Birth Anniversary, Says ‘May Sankatmochan Keep Everyone Happy and Healthy’.

Lord Hanuman Idol Found in UP Village

