Ash Wednesday 2024 will be observed on February 14, which falls on a Wednesday. Much like Easter Sunday, Ash Wednesday shifts dates each year. It is always observed 40 days prior to Easter. Ash Wednesday is the first day of the Lenten season. Practicing Christians commemorate Jesus’ 40-day fast in the desert, enduring temptation by Satan. People attend church services and receive a cross-shaped mark on the forehead, as the ashes are a symbol of grief and show division from God. Ash Wednesday marks the start of Lent, reminding us of our mortality and the need to reconcile with God. The 40 days are a time for reflection and spiritual renewal. For many, Ash Wednesday goes beyond attending church and receiving ashes. Many Catholics and Christians start fasting, abstaining from meat, and contemplating what to give up for Lent from this day until Easter. To make this day even more meaningful, we've compiled a collection of Ash Wednesday 2024 religious sayings, messages, Bible verses, quotes, images, and wallpapers that you can share with your loved ones via WhatsApp or Facebook.

Ash Wednesday 2024 Images and Quotes

Ash Wednesday (File Image)

Ash Wednesday 2024 Images and Quotes

Ash Wednesday (File Image)

Ash Wednesday 2024 Images and Quotes

Ash Wednesday (File Image)

Ash Wednesday 2024 Images and Quotes

Ash Wednesday (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)