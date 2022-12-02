Asom Divas is observed on December 2 every year to celebrate the founding date of the Ahom Kingdom and the arrival of the first king in the early 13th century, Chaolung Sukaphaa. The Ahom rule in the history of Assam is seen as a glorious period and to celebrate this day to honour Sukaphaa’s legacy, local artists perform indigenous dances like Bagurumba, Bihu dance, and Bhortal dance and the celebrations also constitute folk music, which is followed by an awards ceremony to honour a prominent personality. Sukaphaa is revered for being a courageous leader and to celebrate him on Asom Divas 2022, share images and HD wallpapers for free download online as WhatsApp messages, greetings and wishes on this day. Asom Divas 2022 Date: Know the History And Significance Of The Day That Celebrates The Arrival Of Chaolung Sukaphaa In Assam.

