It is Mahalaya day, and Bengalis cannot contain their excitement. After all, Mahalaya Amavasya, also known as Sarva Pitru Amavasya, kicks off the countdown to Durga Puja. This year, Mahalaya 2021 fell on October 6, Wednesday, while the five-day Durgotsav will begin on October 11 until Vijayadashami on October 15. People who woke up early on Mahalaya day to listen to Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini radio programme at dawn also exchange good wishes and festive greetings with their loved ones. Wish them good morning along with Subho Mahalaya 2021 messages. Here’s a collection of Happy Mahalaya 2021 greetings, Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp status video, Subho Mahalaya images, Good Morning images, HD wallpapers, quotes and SMS.

Subho Mahalaya 2021 Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings To Share With Family and Friends

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: pixahive)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Shiuli fuler gandho niye, Mahalayar bhore… Abar bochor paar kore pujo elo ghure… Hok na aakash meghe dhaka, poruk bristi jhiri jhiri… Kasher bon dichhe janan, asche maa shiggiri… Subho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Nil Akasher Megher Vela, Padmya Fuler Papri Mela, Dhaker Taale Kasher Khela, Anonde Katuk Sharodbela. Subho Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: pixahive)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Durga Puja Bring Joy and Prosperity to All Aspects of Your Life. Happy Mahalaya!

Subho Mahalaya (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: With Ma Er Agomoni, May This Durga Puja Fill Your Life With Joy and Happiness. Subho Mahalaya.

