Durga Puja is the annual 5-day celebration that Bengalis across the world observe. This festival is celebrated during Sharad Navaratri, and the 5-day commemoration is said to be the most auspicious and important celebration for them. The dates for Durga Puja are dependent on the observance of Mahalaya - which marks the end of Pitrupaksha. Also known as Mahalaya Amavasya, Mahalaya 2021 will be observed on October 6 and will be followed by Durga Puja 2021 from October 11 to 15. As we prepare for the Durga Puja celebration, here is when Mahalaya 2021 will be observed, the significance of Mahalaya, Puja Vidhi and other important information. Mahalaya 2021 Greetings, Quotes & Maa Durga HD Images to Your Loved Ones Before Durga Puja.

When is Mahalaya 2021?

Mahalaya 2021 will be observed on October 6. This is considered the last day of Pitrupaksha, a new moon day and is therefore known as Mahalya Amavasya. This observance holds a special significance in Bengal and marks the beginning of the Durga Puja season. The tithi for Mahalaya 2021 begins at 07:04 PM on October 5, 2021, and will go on till 04:34 PM on October 6, 2021. The observance will therefore be celebrated on October 6. Birendra Krishna Bhadra Mahishasura Mardini With Lyrics: On Mahalaya 2021, Listen to Chandi Path and Bengal Devotional Song Video.

Significance of Mahalaya

Mahalaya marks a significant celebration as it is considered to be the day that Goddess Durga comes back home with her children - Lakshmi, Saraswati, Karti and Ganesh. It is believed that Goddess Shakti comes to earth on this day and blesses her devotees. It is believed that during the ten days, Goddess Durga wades off evil and kills the demon Mahishasura.

Subho Mahalaya 2021 Wishes in Bengali: WhatsApp Messages, Greetings To Share With Family and Friends

An important activity also marks Mahalaya celebration as sculptors who are making the idols of Goddess Durga to be placed at various Pujo Pandals begin painting the eyes of the Durga idols. We hope that this Mahalaya brings with it an array of hope and positivity into your lives and puts an end to all that is evil. Happy Mahalya Amavasya 2021!

