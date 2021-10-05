Mahalaya 2021 is here, and with that, the countdown for Durga Puja begins. The auspicious day marks the end of Pitru Paksha and the start of Devi Paksha. The significance of Mahalaya is more prominent as it is believed that Maa Durga, along with her family of Lord Ganesha, Devi Laxmi, Devi Saraswati and Lord Kartikeya, starts Her journey to Earth on this very day. Bengalis look forward to Mahalaya and wish each other with the loveliest wishes, messages and greetings. Here’s a collection of Happy Mahalaya 2021 wishes, Subho Mahalaya images, Happy Mahalaya HD wallpapers, Mahalaya 2021 wishes and a lot more to celebrate the day.

Happy Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Durga Puja Be As Bright as Ever. Subho Mahalaya!

Shubho Mahalaya Wallpaper (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Her Blessings Remove All Obstacles From Your Path of Life. Subho Mahalaya!

Shubho Mahalaya HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: SAROT” meghe bhaslo vela- “KASH” fulete laglo dola- “DHAKER” upar porlo kathi- “Puja” katuk FATAFATI..SUVO MAHALAYA

Shubho Mahalaya Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Himer parosh Mone jage, Sab-e Jeno Natun Lage, Aagomanir khabor Peye, Boner Pakhi uthlo Geye, Sisir veja Natun vore, Elo “PUJO” Sabar Ghare.

Subho Mahalaya (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Durga Puja Bring Joy and Prosperity to All Aspects of Your Life. Happy Mahalaya!

