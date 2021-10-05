Goddess Durga is known as Mahishasura Mardini, will embark on a journey with her family – Ganesha, Saraswati, Lakshmi and Kartikeya on Mahalaya day according to Hindu mythology. This year, Mahalaya 2021 will be celebrated on October 6 and Durga Puja will begin on October 11. One tradition that’s followed in almost every Bengali household is listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahishasura Mardini (Mahisasuramardini), a radio programme on AIR. This once-in-a-year widely popular segment consists of shlokas recitation called Chandi Path from Shri Durga Saptashati, devotional songs in Bengali and more. It will again take place on Mahalaya Amavasya 2021 at this time on these radio and YouTube channels. However, if you are keen to know more about Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s Mahisasuramardini with lyrics, check out the video below.

Mahalaya – Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahishasura Mardini

