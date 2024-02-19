Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, also known as Shiv Jayanti, marks the birth anniversary of the brave warrior of the Maratha Empire, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti is also known as Shiv Jayanti. The day is celebrated every year on February 19. Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630. He was born in Pune’s Shivneri fort; hence, the day is celebrated with great pomp and fervour in the state of Maharashtra. Shivaji Maharaj played a key role in fighting against the Mughal invaders. He is thought to be one of the greatest warriors in India. On this day, people send their greetings and wishes to one another. To celebrate Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024, we’ve compiled a list of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024 images, Shiv Jayanti 2024 banners, messages, wishes, greetings, images, wallpapers, and quotes that you can share with your loved ones and all those who are celebrating this day. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar Pay Tribute at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

