Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganpati is one of the most revered Ganesh pandals. Each year, the Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganpati attracts lakhs of devotees to witness its elaborate celebrations. The festival ends on Anant Chaturdashi when Lord Ganesha's idol is immersed amid grand processions, music and dance. The idol is crafted with traditional artistry, radiating divinity. To witness Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganpati Visarjan 2025 from home, devotees can catch the live streaming online or visit their official Facebook page. With no further delay, watch the live telecast and immersion of Lord Ganesha from Chinchpokli Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal on Anant Chaturdashi.

Watch Chinchpoklicha Chintamani Ganpati Visarjan 2025 Live Streaming:

