Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 first look has been revealed on the official Instagram page of Chinchpokli Sarvjanik Utsav Mandal, Mumbai. Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani Aagman Sohala 2025 date (Chinchpokli’s Chintamani arrival ceremony planning) was announced by the page, and as notified, the first look of the revered Ganesh idol was unveiled on Sunday, August 17. Ganpati Bappa’s aagman sohala or arrival ceremony ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival, followed by a 10-day-long Ganeshotsav, is considered highly important among the devotees. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 27. Established in 1920, Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 marks the 106th year of celebrations of Ganeshotsav Ganesh Festival. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 in Mumbai: From Lalbaugcha Raja to Khetwadi Ganraj; 7 Popular Ganpati Pandals To Visit During This Year’s Ganeshotsav.

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 Aagman Sohala Date and Time:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

View Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 First Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

Chinchpokli Cha Chintamani 2025 Aagman Sohala:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chinchpoklicha Chintamani (@chinchpoklichachintamani)

