On the festive occasion of Diwali 2023, the iconic Golden Temple in Amritsar, Punjab, radiated a spectacular display of lights, adding to the vibrant celebrations. The sacred site was brilliantly illuminated, creating a mesmerising spectacle for devotees and onlookers. In a dazzling display, fireworks adorned the night sky around the Golden Temple, enhancing the joyous atmosphere of Deepavali. Diwali 2023: Union Minister Nityanand Rai Buys Diyas From Local Vendors in Bihar's Patna on Occasion of Deepavali (Watch Video).

Golden Temple Illuminates in Amritsar

Fireworks Light Up Golden Temple Sky

#WATCH | Punjab: Fireworks adorn the sky around the Golden Temple in Amritsar, on the occasion of Diwali. pic.twitter.com/VNk0qJqzIY — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

