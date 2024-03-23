Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages: Earth Hour is a global event organised by the World Wide Fund for Nature. It is held each year on the last Saturday of March. This year, it will be celebrated on March 23, 2024, as the last Saturday of March is Holy Saturday. From 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm local time, people switch off non-essential lights to raise awareness about energy conservation and environmental issues. The idea is to promote a sustainable future by reducing energy consumption. Excessive energy use contributes to global warming, so by participating in Earth Hour, we show our commitment to conserving energy and protecting the environment. To participate in Earth Hour Day and join in the celebrations, share these Earth Hour Day messages, quotes, wishes, images, and wallpapers with your loved ones. Earth Hour Date: Significance of the Observance That Encourages to Switch Off Lights in Support of Nature.

Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages

Earth Hour (File Image)

Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages

Earth Hour (File Image)

Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages

Earth Hour (File Image)

Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages

Earth Hour (File Image)

Earth Hour 2024 Images and Messages

Earth Hour (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)