The Federation of Islamic Associations of New Zealand has confirmed that Muslims in the country will celebrate Eid Al-Fitr on Saturday 22 April, 2023 after moon was sighted on April 21. Eid moon sighting refers to the traditional practice of Muslims observing the crescent or new moon to determine the start of the tenth Islamic month of Shawwal, which marks the end of a month-long fasting of Ramadan and the beginning of the Eid-ul-Fitr festival. Eid Ul Fitr 2023 Moon Sighting in Pakistan, Chand Raat: Shawwal Crescent Not Sighted, Eid on April 22.

Eid-Al-Fitr 2023 in New Zealand

