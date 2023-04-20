Lahore, April 20: Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee in Pakistan will meet to sight the Eid 2023 moon today. The moon sighting will confirm Eid 2023 date in Pakistan. If the moon is sighted in Pakistan this evening, ongoing Ramadan month shall end and Shawwal month would begin. Eid is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal. Pakistan's Ministry of Religious Affairs would also make an announcement on the Shawwal moon sighting tonight, which is also called Chand Raat. LatestLY has prepared to bring to you live news updates on the Eid 2023 moon sighting efforts in Pakistan. Stay here to know Eid 2023 date in Pakistan and catch Shawwal 2023 moon sighting live news updates.

To recall, Islamic calendar is based on lunar cycle. It means a month lasts for either 29 or 30 days, depending on the moon sighting. On 29th day of each month, Muslims try to sight the moon. If the moon is sighted, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. However, a new month commences after the ongoing month completes 30 days in case the moon remains invisible. In Pakistan, Ramadan 2023 began from March 23. Eid 2023 Date in India: When Is Eid al-Fitr Moon Sighting? Know When Is Ramzan Chand Raat and Tentative Dates for Islamic Festival.

Therefore, today marks 29th of Ramadan. If the moon is sighted today, Shawwal month shall begin and Eid 2023 in Pakistan will be celebrated on April 21. Ramadan shall complete 30 days on April 21 and Muslims in Pakistan will celebrate Eid on April 22 if the moon is not sighted. Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will meet and check testimonies of moon sighting, if any, today. Subsequently, a final announcement will be made. Islamic Calendar 2023: From Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr and Bakrid, List of Muslim Festivals, Events, Holidays and Their Georgian and Hijri Dates.

Eid or Eid al-Fitr is one of the two major festivals celebrated Muslims worldwide. Eid marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan. On this day, Muslims perform special prayer in congregation generally in an open field or large hall.