First Day of Spring 2023 photos and HD wallpapers: The Spring Equinox 2023, or ‘First Day of Spring 2023’, is set to formally begin on Monday, March 20, when the sun will be passing exactly over the equator of the earth. Further, the spring equinox is the first day of spring, according to astrology. It heralds the start of a new season and is observed globally with various spring customs, holidays, and events. The equinox in spring also portends a return of sunlight, warmer weather, flower blooms, and other seasonal effects. On this occasion, here is the latest collection of First Day of Spring 2023 images, Spring Equinox 2023 wishes, Happy Spring quotes, photos and wallpapers of cherry blossoms and messages for you to share with friends and family on the first day of spring this year.

Cherry Blossom GIF Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Springtime, My Friend! I Wish Your Life Becomes Full of Genuine Happiness, Loving Memories, and Hidden Joys in This Incredible Season!

Cherry Blossom Images and Wallpapers

Cherry Blossom (Photo Credits: Flickr)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Bid Farewell to Past Failures and Welcome Spring With Open Arms! Cheers to the New Beginnings, Buddy!

Happy Spring Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Spring Everyone! It's Time To Get Out of the Cocoon of Blankets and Step Out in Nature!

Cherry Blossom (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "It's Spring Again. I Can Hear the Birds Sing Again. See the Flowers Start to Bud. See Young People Fall in Love." – Lou Rawls

Happy Spring Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Admire Spring Just As Much as I Adore You, Love. May This Season Become the Sweetest Time of Our Lives!

Cherry Blossom (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Winter Is on My Head, but Eternal Spring Is in My Heart." – Victor Hugo

