Florence Nightingale's birth anniversary quotes, wishes, greetings, messages, GIFs, and pics have taken over Twitter as netizens celebrate International Nurses Day 2021. Also known as “The Lady With the Lamp,” Florence Nightingale was a British Nurse who revolutionized modern nursing and her birth anniversary is celebrated as International Nurses Day. A pioneer in the field of nursing, she served in the Crimean War and tended to wounded soldiers in the war.

Netizens Share Florence Nightingale Birth Anniversary Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings:

Today marks the 201st birthday of Florence Nightingale. Affectionately known as “the lady with the lamp”, as we celebrate the National Nurses Week, Nightingale remains a role model for nurses in the 21st century. HBD TO OUR OG MOTHER OF NURSING!!! 💚💛 pic.twitter.com/BXoAuVfs5K — 간호사 인간 (@thenursehooman) May 11, 2021

Florence Nightingale's Birth Anniversary

Happy Nurses Day

Founder of modern nursing, Florence Nightingale. Happy Nurses Day. pic.twitter.com/R3kPjPoVA8 — Mr. Shrestha (@Shrestha202728) May 12, 2021

