Florence Nightingale's birth anniversary quotes, wishes, greetings, messages, GIFs, and pics have taken over Twitter as netizens celebrate International Nurses Day 2021. Also known as “The Lady With the Lamp,” Florence Nightingale was a British Nurse who revolutionized modern nursing and her birth anniversary is celebrated as  International Nurses Day.   A pioneer in the field of nursing, she served in the Crimean War and tended to wounded soldiers in the war.

Netizens Share Florence Nightingale Birth Anniversary Quotes, Wishes, and Greetings:

Florence Nightingale's Birth Anniversary

Happy Nurses Day

