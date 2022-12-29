Sikhs celebrate the birth anniversary of their tenth and last Sikh Guru in human form with great enthusiasm and as a joyous occasion. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti on December 29 is also called Gurupurab and his Prakash Utsav. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was known for introducing the five Ks in Sikhism, which are the five articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs carry and wear all the time. While there is some confusion regarding the exact date of his birth anniversary since it had been calculated as per the Julian calendar then, Sikhs are celebrating Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Gurupurab in 2022 on December 29. Share these Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 greetings and images that internet users have shared as messages and HD wallpapers. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Wishes and Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers You Can Share on the Birth Anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru.

Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Greetings

Happy #Gurpurab #GurugobindSingh ji Jayanti to all as the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh ji, the tenth Sikh guru. pic.twitter.com/jQ0Jxdeq4C — Sameer Srivastava 🇮🇳 (@sri_sameer) December 29, 2022

Happy Gurupurab

Remembering the teachings, valour and sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh on his Jayanti.......🙏🏻🚩#GuruGobindSingh#gurugobindsinghjayanti pic.twitter.com/jzpxA5PQLE — 🇮🇳 Chandan Mishra🇮🇳✌ (@chandanmishra52) December 29, 2022

Guru Gobind Singh Gurupurab 2022

Greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. May his holy teachings & valour continue to inspire generations and make a better world to live in.🙏 #gurupurab 🙏🚩🙏🚩🙏🚩🙏🚩🙏🚩🙏🚩🙏🚩 pic.twitter.com/MSdOkwxsMA — Arjun sharma (@pnjabibynature) December 29, 2022

Warm Wishes on Gurupurab

Happy Guru Gobind Singh Ji Jayanti 🙏#gurugovindsinghjayanti pic.twitter.com/c3bAVbwcm8 — Monica V (@v_monica08) December 29, 2022

Guru Gobind Singh Images

Wishing you a blessed Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti. May the words and actions of Guru Gobind Singh guide us on the path of righteousness and bring prosperity to our life. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Birthday. pic.twitter.com/gtZbvvFXhO — Capt Baban Rai (@BabanCapt) December 29, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)