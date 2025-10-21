The Burj Khalifa lit up the Dubai skyline in a spectacular display to mark Diwali 2025 on October 20, spreading festive cheer across the world. The world’s tallest building shared a video on its official Instagram page, showcasing dazzling lights and vibrant patterns celebrating the "Festival of Lights" and extending greetings in both English and Hindi with the words "Happy Diwali" and "Shubh Diwali" being displayed on the building. The post captioned, “Burj Khalifa sparkles today in celebration of joy and light. Best wishes to all those celebrating this occasion.” Social media users praised the spectacular display, calling it a fitting celebration of the festival. Diwali 2025: India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan Illuminate in Colourful Lights on Deepavali (Watch Video).

Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Spectacular Diwali Display

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Burj Khalifa by Emaar (@burjkhalifa)

