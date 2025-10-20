On the occasion of Diwali 2025, iconic monuments like the India Gate and the Rashtrapati Bhavan were illuminated with colourful lights on Monday, October 20. A video of India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan decked up with lights has surfaced on social media. Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Diwali. On Monday, he took to X to convey his wishes for harmony, happiness, and prosperity for all citizens. “Greetings on the occasion of Diwali. May this festival of lights illuminate our lives with harmony, happiness and prosperity. May the spirit of positivity prevail all around us,” he said. PM Narendra Modi Celebrates Diwali 2025 With Indian Navy Personnel Onboard INS Vikrant, Shares Photos of Spectacular Flypast Featuring Chetak, Dornier, and MiG-29K.

India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan Decked Up in Lights on Diwali 2025

VIDEO | Delhi: India Gate and Rashtrapati Bhavan illuminate in colourful lights on Diwali. (Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/9qk5I3nqnx — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

