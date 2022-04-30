Eid is one of the most auspicious festivals in Islam that starts with the sighting of the crescent moon in the night sky. The important religious holiday celebrated by Muslims worldwide marks the end of Ramadan. People wear new clothes, cook traditional dishes, recite from the Holy Quran and also exchange greetings of the pious day with near and dear ones. India will celebrate Eid ul-Fitr 2022 from the evening of Monday, 2nd May and it will end on the 3rd of May. Check out our compilation of Eid Mubarak 2022 quotes, greetings, HD wallpapers and SMS. When Is Chand Raat 2022? Know Date of Eid ul-Fitr Celebration, Rituals and Significance of the Night of the New Moon.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Mubarak Quotes For Loved Ones

Chaand Raat Mubarak 2022 Messages (File Image)

Quote Reads: Eid Saeed. May Your Plate of Life Be Always Full of Sweet Siwaiyan Topped With the Nuts of Happiness.

Happy Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Quotes (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Sending You Love and Light This Eid. May the Magic of This Festival Fill Your Heart With Wonders, Care for Everybody and Joy.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wallpapers

Eid ul-Fitr Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You Thoughts of Prosperity and Love for Eid and Forever. Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Messages

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Pic Reads: May the Teachings of Allah and His Prophet Be Your Companion Throughout Your Life. May This Eid ul-Fitr Bring Prosperity and Happiness to You and Your Family!

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Status

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is To Be Celebrated With Beloveds and I Couldn’t Have Pictured This Day Without Hearing From You. Eid Mubarak.

Eid ul-Fitr 2022 Wishes: Eid Mubarak Messages, HD Images & Quotes To Celebrate The Muslim Festival

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)