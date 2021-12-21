December 21st marks Winter Solstice, also known as December Solstice. Astronomically, this is the first day of winter in the Northern Hemisphere and the shortest day of the year. Meanwhile, Twitterati flooded Twitter with warm wishes and photos of winter to celebrate Winter Solstice. Also Read | Happy Winter Season 2021 Greetings: Winter Solstice HD Images, First Day of Winter Wallpapers, Quotes and Messages to Celebrate Shortest Day of The Year.

Let’s Take a Look at Tweets:

Today marks the first day of winter! Stay warm this season! ⛄🧊 pic.twitter.com/nGj7cNfv7N — Rep. Donald McEachin (@RepMcEachin) December 21, 2021

This User Tweeted Aeriel View of New York:

GM! Today marks the first day of winter here in NYC. How much snow we gonna see this season you think??? pic.twitter.com/oG233NVKb6 — mattpugs (@MatthewPugliese) December 21, 2021

City of Raytown Sends Wishes on Winter Solstice:

December 21st is the shortest day of the year and also stands as the first day of winter. It is the transition to lengthening days as we head into 2022! Best wishes to all during the yuletide season! pic.twitter.com/cr2kwLODFO — City of Raytown, Mo. Government (@CityofRaytown) December 21, 2021

Health Department of Milwaukee Shares Winter Tips:

❄️❄️ Today is the first day of winter ❄️❄️ As temperatures drop throughout the season, it's important to be prepared to keep yourself safe and healthy. Helpful cold weather & winter storm tips from @cityofmilwaukee on safely keeping warm and more ➡️ https://t.co/2kuPkGzcHw pic.twitter.com/3Wgpc7Zr2Q — City of Milwaukee Health Department (@MKEhealth) December 21, 2021

