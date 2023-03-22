Gudi Padwa or the Marathi New Year is celebrated with much grandeur and great enthusiasm on the first day of the month of Chaitra. The festival marks the beginning of the spring season. The word 'Gudi' means flag and 'padwa' means pratipada or the first day of the lunar fortnight. On this occasion, President Droupadi Murmu, PM Narendra Modi, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, and other politicians extend greetings to those who are celebrating the festival. Gudi Padwa 2023 Wishes: Welcome Marathi New Year With These Greetings, Quotes, Images, and Messages (Watch Video).

President Droupadi Murmu Tweets:

चैत्र शुक्लादि, उगादी, गुड़ी-पड़वा, चेती-चाँद, नवरेह और साजिबु-चेरोबा पर मैं सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं देती हूं। नव वर्ष के आगमन पर मनाए जाने वाले ये विभिन्न त्यौहार हमारी जीवंत संस्कृति के वाहक हैं। इन पावन पर्वों के अवसर पर मैं सभी की सुख-समृद्धि की मंगलकामना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 22, 2023

PM Narendra Modi Extends Greetings:

On the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, my greetings to you all. pic.twitter.com/efgeBZfpjA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2023

Rahul Gandhi Wishes:

आज देश के विभिन्न प्रदेशों में लोग अलग-अलग त्योहार मना रहे हैं - चैत्र नवरात्रि, उगादी, गुड़ी पड़वा, सजीबू चेइराओबा और चेटीचंड। आशा करता हूं, यह नया साल आपके जीवन में सुख, शांति और समृद्धि ले कर आए। समस्त देशवासियों को मेरी हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं। — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 22, 2023

Happy Gudi Padwa, Says Sharad Pawar:

गुढीपाडव्याच्या शुभ दिनी नैराश्य दूर सारून नव्या आशा-आकांक्षांनी, सुखसमृद्धी व यशाने, निरोगी आरोग्याने आपले जीवन बहरू दे. या नव्या वर्षात बळीराजावरील संकटं दूर होऊन त्याच्या जीवनात स्थैर्य व सौख्याची पखरण होवो ही शुभकामना. सर्वांना गुढीपाडवाच्या हार्दिक शुभेच्छा! pic.twitter.com/pr82B65qML — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) March 22, 2023

S Jaishankar Tweeted:

Warm greetings on Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi,Cheti Chand and Gudi Padwa. May these festivals be full of hope, energy, health and prosperity for all. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 22, 2023

Amit Shah WIshes:

