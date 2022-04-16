Hanuman Jayanti also known as Hanumanth Jayanthi is the celebration of the birth of Lord Hanuman.The Day is a celebration of Lord Hanuman's devotion to Lord Rama and his brave actions to save people. The festival is celebrated on the day of Chaitra Poornima, this year it will be celebrated on April, 16. Here is a collection of Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Greetings, Happy Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Whatsapp Messages and Hanuman Jayanti HD Images that you send to your loved ones. Hanuman Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Tamil Hanumath Jayanthi HD Images: Wish Family and Friends With Greetings, SMS, Wallpapers and WhatsApp Messages.

Wishes for Hanuman Jayanti 2022

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads May You Always Be Showered with Many More Opportunities to Grow in Life. Wishing You a Blessed Hanuman Jayanti.

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Status Reads Anjani-Putra Pavan Sut Nama. Jai Shri Ram Jai Hanuman! Have a Blissful Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Facebook Status Reads Let Wisdom Rule Your Thoughts, May Your Power Be Put to Good Use. Happy Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Twitter Status Reads May We All be Inspired by the Teachings of Lord Mahavir to Do Good Things for Others and for Ourselves on the Pious Occasion of Hanuman Jayanti

Hanuman Jayanti 2022 (Photo Credit: File Image)

Whatsapp Message Reads Hanuman Jayanti! Let Us Pray to Pawan Putra Hanuman on This Auspicious Occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and Seek His Divine Blessings.

