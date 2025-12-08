In India cricket is a religion. But for the first time, a cricket stadium is being constructed at Varanasi, India where the inspiration is Hindu religious spirituality. The stadium is a 450 Crore INR project under-construction at Ganjari in Varanasi. The stadium is expected to be completed in December 2025 and will be inaugurated through a T20I match in 2026. The stadium is set to have iconic symbols of Lord Mahadev in its design. A trishul-shaped floodlight has already been installed which went viral amid the fans. PM Narendra Modi Lays Foundation Stone for International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi, Sachin Tendulkar Presents Him With Indian Team Jersey (Watch Videos).

Trishul-Shaped Floodlights Installed in Under-Construction Cricket Stadium in Varanasi

