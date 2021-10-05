Happy Mahalaya 2021! Preparations for Durga Puja are now in their final stages and we cannot keep calm! Durga Puja will begin from Mahalaya. People wait for Mahalaya throughout the year as they purchase new clothes and gifts for each other. Mahalaya holds an important place in Hinduism. It is celebrated on the last day of Amavasya which is also the last day of Pitru Paksha. If you are looking for making the day much more fun, we have your back with some of the best Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, Durga Puja Mahalaya Wishes, Mahalaya Image in Hindi, Mahalaya Image in English, Durga Puja Mahalaya Greetings, Mahalaya Images and Mahalaya Image Download. When is Mahalaya 2021? Here's How to Hear Birendra Krishna Bhadra's Mahisasuramardini Live Streaming on All India Radio Akashvani and Watch Online on Youtube at This Time.

On the day of Mahalaya, it is said that the sculptor prepares the eyes of Maa Durga. According to Hindu scriptures, Mahalaya and Pitru Paksha Amavasya are celebrated on the same day as well as since then the idols of Maa Durga are given the final shape. The idol of Maa Durga enhances the beauty of the pandals. This time the day it will be celebrated on October 7 while the special worship of Maa Durga will begin from October 11 continuing till October 15, Dashami. To make the celebration even more exciting, we have the best Mahalaya Image 2021, Durga Puja Mahalaya, Durga Puja Mahalaya in Bengali, Durga Puja Mahalaya Images, Mahalaya Image in Bengali, Mahalaya Date, Mahalaya Picture, Mahalaya Image Free Download, and more for you. If you are looking for Subho Mahalaya wishes, latest Mahalaya 2021 messages, Subho Mahalaya wishes 2021, Subho Mahalaya HD images, Subho Mahalaya wallpapers, Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers, Subho Mahalaya 2021 SMS, Facebook photos, Subho Mahalaya GIFs and much more, we have your back. Check out some of the best wishes, greetings, quotes, HD images:

Happy Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga Empower U & Ur Family With Her Nine Swaroopa of Name, Fame, Health, Wealth, Happiness, Humanity, Education, Bhakti & Shakti. Happy Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads:Rupam Dehi, Jayam Dehi, Yasho Dehi, Diswo Jahi, Shubho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Maa Durga’s Blessings Remove All Obstacles From Your Life As She Removes the Darkness From the Universe on This Auspicious Day. Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Durga Puja Be As Bright as Ever. Subho Mahalaya!

Happy Mahalaya (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Her Blessings Remove All Obstacles From Your Path of Life. Subho Mahalaya!

Shubho Mahalaya GIF

Subho Mahalaya WhatsApp Stickers

Why not make the celebration even more fun with some colourful festive stickers! If you are totally in love with beautiful WhatsApp Stickers that are easy and quick to send, we have for you Subho Mahalaya 2021 WhatsApp Stickers. You can download Subho Mahalaya 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store.

Subho Mahalaya 2021 Greetings, Happy Mahalaya Messages, Quotes & Images To Send Ahead of Durga Pujo

Religious belief is that for the annihilation of Mahishasura, on the day of Mahalaya, Maa Durga was incarnated. It is said that on the morning of Mahalaya Amavasya the ancestors are first given farewell as well. Then in the evening, Goddess Durga comes to the earth from Mount Kailash and showers her blessings on the devotees for the welfare of the devotees for the whole nine days. Go ahead and wish your friends & family, a very Subho Mahalaya 2021!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2021 01:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).