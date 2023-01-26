India celebrates its Republic Day every year on January 26 to mark the date in 1950 when the Constitution of India was officially adopted. This is a national holiday and a day of great pride as the whole country is decorated in the colours of the Indian National Flag, and people decorate their homes, offices and schools using the theme of the Tricolour. It’s also a day to watch and feel proud of the Republic Day parade in Delhi, showcasing India’s military might. This year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi will be the chief guest in the celebrations. On this special occasion of Gantantra Diwas, share these Happy Republic Day 2023 messages as wishes, greetings, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with all your loved ones. Republic Day 2023: Who Unfurls Tricolour on January 26? Why Is India's National Flag Unfurled and Not Hoisted on R-Day? Know the Difference Between Flag Unfurling and Flag Hoisting.

Happy Republic Day 2023 Messages

Republic Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy the Freedom of the Country, but Always Remember the Responsibility It Gives Us – To Protect the Nation and Make It Better. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saare Jahaan Se Accha, Hindustan Humara! – Let’s Join Hands in Keeping the Head High of Our Nation. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Republic Day, Let’s Promise To Build a Country That Will Be the Ideal Place To Thrive for the Next Generations.

Republic Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Republic Day, Let’s Follow in the Footsteps of Our Great Leaders in Making India the Best Country in the World.

Republic Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

Republic Day 2023 Quotes and Sayings by Prominent Personalities To Share on Gantantra Diwas

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Constitution of India Was Established on Republic Day. Today, Let’s Pledge To Protect Our Constitution and Everything That It Stands For.

