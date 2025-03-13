Holi is the festival that celebrates the arrival of spring and the victory of good over evil. It is one of the most eagerly awaited festivals of the year. This joyful occasion is marked by the playful throwing of colours, lively music, dancing and indulging in festive foods. Along with these traditions, the art of creating rangoli, a colourful floor design, is integral to the celebrations across many parts of India. Rangoli is typically crafted using colours, rice and flower petals, adding an extra layer of beauty and festivity to the surroundings. As people prepare for Holi 2025, rangoli designs will embrace the exuberant colours and the lively spirit of the festival, providing a creative way to reflect the vibrant energy of spring. Holi 2025 Mehndi Designs: Easy Henna Patterns and Traditional Mehendi Motifs for Front and Back Hand To Celebrate the Festival of Colours (Watch Videos).

Watch Videos Holi 2025 Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video Of Simple Holi Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video Of Holi Special Rangoli Designs:

Watch Video Of Creative Holi Rangoli Designs:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)