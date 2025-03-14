India celebrated the festival of Holi on March 14. People across the nation engaged in the festival of colours including the star athletes. Although star Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra is out training for his upcoming competitions, he didn't forget to wish his fans on the auspicious occasion. So did Manu Bhaker, who enjoyed her time with her family and friends in the festival of colours. Holi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Other Members of India Legends Enjoy Festival of Colours Ahead of International Masters League T20 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker Wish Fans

