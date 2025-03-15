Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav celebrated Holi with party workers at his official residence in Patna today, March 15. A video going viral on social media shows him driving a scooter without a helmet while celebrating Holi in Patna. The clip also shows Tej Pratap Yadav riding the scooter outside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's residence. Earlier, a video of Tej Pratap Yadav ordering a policeman on duty to dance surfaced online. ‘Thumka Nahi Lagaoge To Suspend Kar Diye Jaoge’: RJD’s Tej Pratap Yadav Directs Cop To Dance During Holi Event; Video Goes Viral.

Tej Pratap Yadav Rides Scooter Without Helmet in Patna

Patna, Bihar: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav took a scooter ride while celebrating Holi and was also seen riding outside the Chief Minister's residence pic.twitter.com/9WdPnv2qfU — IANS (@ians_india) March 15, 2025

