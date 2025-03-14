India celebrated Holi on March 14, 2025. Rajasthan Royals head coach Rahul Dravid suffered an injury on his leg while playing cricket at his home and has joined the RR camp ahead of the IPL with a leg brace. But as the players celebrated the festival of colours, Dravid joined the celebrations as well dressed up in Rajasthani traditional attire alongside co-owner Manoj Badale. Holi 2025: Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu and Other Members of India Legends Enjoy Festival of Colours Ahead of International Masters League T20 2025 Final (Watch Video).

Rahul Dravid Celebrates Festival Of Colours With Rajasthan Royals

Happy Holi from Coach Sahab! 💗 pic.twitter.com/sNm9OajpFK — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 14, 2025

