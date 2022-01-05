List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on January 6, 2022:
- Vinayaka Chaturthi
- Epiphany / Three Kings Day
- World Day of War Orphans
- Apple Tree Day
- National Bean Day
- National Cuddle Up Day
- National Shortbread Day
