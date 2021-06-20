Here are the festivals and events falling on June 20:

West Bengal Day Father's Day Ganga Dussehra World Refugee Day National Vanilla Milkshake Day 2021 in the United States National Ice Cream Soda Day 2021 in the United States National Kouign Amann Day Ugliest Dog Day National American Eagle Day Mosquito Awareness Week (June 20 to 26) National Pollinator Week (June 21 to 27)

