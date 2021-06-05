World Environment Day or Vishwa Paryavaran Diwas takes place on June 5 each year. World Environment Day 2021 falls on a weekend, a Saturday, and that should give everyone ample opportunity in doing their bit towards supporting and protecting nature. Apart from Eco Day, June 5, 2021, does not have too many reasons to celebrate though you totally must check the list of holidays and observances.

1. World Environment Day

2. National Gingerbread Day 2021 in the United States

3. Constitution Day in Denmark

4. National Prairie Day

